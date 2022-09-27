Dolarul american a trecut de valoarea de 5 lei, pentru prima dată în istorie!

Dolarul american a trecut, joi, de valoarea de 5 lei, pentru prima dată în istorie, fiind cea mai mare valoare a dolarului față de leu la cursul BNR după cum notează economedia.ro.

BNR a publicat joi, săptămâna trecută, un curs de 5,0103 lei pentru un dolar amwerican, asta însemnând o creștere cu 0,68%, de la 4,9764 lei, înregistrată cu o zi înainte.

Astfel la acest moment moneda americană este peste nivelul euro, la cursul Băncii Naţionale.

Dolarul american a ajuns  la un nou maxim din ultimele două decenii față de marile monede similare, după ce a fost propulsat de perspectivele obscure ale Rezervei Federale pentru ratele dobânzilor și după ce președintele rus Vladimir Putin a ordonat prima mobilizare a țării după cel de-al Doilea Război Mondial.

De precizat faptul că Dolarul american este, în mod normal, o monedă refugiu în perioade tensionate din punct de vedere geopolitic.

(Jurnal)

