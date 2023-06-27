Doi tineri din Bolintin Vale, au fost arestați, fiind acuzați de violență și…evadare!

Doi bărbaţi care se aflau sub măsura arestului la domiciliu au fost reţinuţi, ieri, unul dintre aceştia fiind acuzaţi şi de violenţă în familie.

Cea care a sesizat poliţia a fost concubina unui dintre cei doi tineri, care le-a declarat  oamenilor legii că ar fi fost fost agresată fizic de bărbatul de 20 de ani.

Polițiștii s-au deplasat la fața locului, iar, din primele cercetări, a reieșit faptul că apelanta ar fi fost într-adevăr agresată fizic, pe strada Palanca, din orașul Bolintin Vale, de către concubinul său.

Pe baza probatoriului a rezultat faptul că bărbatul de 20 de ani ar fi plecat la locuința unui alt bărbat, de 24 de ani, din orașul Bolintin Vale, ambii aflați sub măsura preventivă a arestului la domiciliu, pentru savârșirea mai multor infracțiuni de furt.

Cei doi, ulterior,  s-ar fi deplasat pe strada Palanca, fără permisiunea organului judiciar. Motiv pentru care polițiștii le-au întocmit un dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunilor de violență în familie și evadare.

Cei doi au fost reținuți pentru 24 de ore, urmând sa fie prezentați instanței de judecată.

