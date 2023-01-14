Doi cetățeni marocani depistați de polițiștii de frontieră giurgiuveni în timp ce încercau să intre ilegal în România (VIDEO)

În data de 14 ianuarie, în jurul orei 04.10, în Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Giurgiu, pe sensul de intrare în țară, polițiștii de frontieră au efectuat controlul specific asupra unui camion, condus de un cetățean turc, în vârstă de 46 de ani, care transporta două autoturisme din Turcia în Ucraina.

Cu ocazia efectuării controlului, ei au constatat că semiremorca camionului avea sigiliul asigurator rupt. În urma controlului efectuat în interiorul semiremorcii, polițiștii de frotieră au descoperit doi bărbați.

La cercetări s-a stabilit că cele două persoane descoperite sunt cetățeni marocani, ambii în vârstă de 24 de ani. Aceștia au declarat că s-au urcat în camion pe teritoriul Turciei fără ca șoferul să cunoască acest aspect.

Conform protocolului româno – bulgar, persoanele în cauză, șoferul și mijlocul de transport au fost preluaţi de către autorităţile bulgare, în vederea continuării cercetărilor şi dispunerii măsurilor legale ce se impun.

(Jurnal)

