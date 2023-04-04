DITL Giurgiu: ”ÎNCASĂM TOT, DAR NU LUĂM ȘI HAINA DE PE OAMENI!”

Acesta este Anunțul postat de către conducerea  Direcției de Impozite și Taxe Locale  Giurgiu după ce în cursul zilei de joi, 30 martie 2023, o persoană de sex masculin și-a uitat geaca de fâș la Biroul de Relații cu Publicul al Direcției  din str.23 august!

Dincolo de modul amuzant de a face publică această pierdere, salariații  Direcției au încercat să  identifice posesorul, însă până acum, fără succes.

În consecință la rândul nostru facem cunoscut celui care dorește să-și recupereze haina, că o poate găsi  la Biroul de Relații cu Publicul al DITL Giurgiu!

(Jurnal)

