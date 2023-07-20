Directorul AJPIS GIURGIU, Mariana Bardă, a fost suspendată din funcție, la solicitarea Premierului Marcel Ciolacu!

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu i-a cerut joi ministrului Muncii, Simona Bucura-Oprescu sa  îl suspende pe directorul AJEPIS Giurgiu

După controalele efectuate în centrele de persoane vârstnice (azile de bătrâni), persoane cu dizabilități și în cămine de copii aflați în plasament,  directorul Agenţiei Județene pentru Plăţi şi Inspecţie Socială Giurgiu (AJPIS Giurgiu) , Bardă Mariana a fost  suspendată din funcție.

Cele mai multe Centre din țară ce au fost suspendate/închise sunt  în municipiul Bucureşti – 44 (respectiv 11 în Sectorul 1, 9 în Sectorul 3, 8 în Sectorul 2, 7 în Sectorul 6, 6 în Sectorul 5 şi 3 în Sectorul 4) şi în judeţul Giurgiu – 21, conform datelor ANPIS, consultate de Agerpres.

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu i-a cerut joi ministrului Muncii, Simona Bucura-Oprescu, ca șefii Agenţiilor Judeţene pentru Plăţi şi Inspecţie Socială (AJPIS) din mai multe județe să fie suspendați din funcție până la finalizarea anchetelor în cazul „azilelor groazei”.

Printre aceștia  se află și directorul  AJPIS GIURGIU, Mariana Bardă…

(Jurnal)

