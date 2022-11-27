Direcția de Evidență a Persoanelor Giurgiu va avea program scurt în data de 2 decembrie

Având în vedere programările pentru depunerea documentelor în vederea eliberării actelor de identitate, întocmirea si eliberarea actelor de deces, naștere, Direcția de Evidență a Persoanelor Giurgiu își va desfășura activitatea în data de 2 decembrie 2022 conform următorului program:

– Evidența persoanelor: 8.30 – 13.00

– Stare civilă: 8.30 – 13.00

(Jurnal)

