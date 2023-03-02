Din data de 6 martie tinerii pot primi din partea STATULUI câte 1000 de euro! Vezi pentru ce…!

De către
admin
-
0
133

Tinerii pot să primeasă din partea statului câte 1000 de euro pe care să-i investească la bursă.

Secretarul de stat Csilla Hegedus a anunțat că aproximatov 20 de mii de tineri vor putea beneficia de un grant în valoare de 1000 de euro pentru a-i determina și a-i impulsiona pe aceștia să devină investitori la bursă.

Ne-am gândit să fie în termen de patru ani, deci 250 de euro pe an, dar bineînțeles partea de educație și training trebuie să preceadă. Cred că vom contribui semnificativ la creșterea investitorilor care, după ce învață și după ce văd ce se întâmplă la bursă, după aceea, în primul rând, pot să atragă și pe alții. Dar, pe de altă parte, pot să devină investitori din banii lor proprii. Foarte pe scurt, proiectul este lansat.

Din 6 martie, se pot depune proiectele. Principiul este primul venit, primul servit”, a mai declarat Csilla Hegedüs, secretar de stat la Ministerul Investițiilor și Proiectelor Europene.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR