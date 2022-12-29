Deși este finalul lunii Decembrie, unii giurgiuveni au trecut la pantaloni… scurți!

Ultimele zile au înregistrat temperaturi deosebit de calde pentru acastă perioadă, termometrele urcând și la 16-17 grade celsius, în timpul zilei.

Acest fenomen, mai rar întâlnit în luna Decembrie, în România,  înregistrat cu doar două zile înainte de finalul anului, i-a făcut pe unii dintre giurgiuveni, mai curajoși, să treacă la pantaloni scurți și tricou cu mânecă scurtă.

O imagine inedită pe care probabil n-o s-o mai vedem curând decât pe coperțile ghidurilor de vacanță…

Imaginea este surprinsă joi, 29 decembrie, în centrul Municipiului Giurgiu !

(Jurnal) 

