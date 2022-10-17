Deși avea permisul suspendat, un bărbat din Stoenești nu s-a lăsat și a urcat a volan după ce consumase cannabis și metamfetamină!

La data de 16 octombrie a.c., ora 23.45, polițiștii din cadrul I.P.J. Giurgiu au depistat, un bărbat, de 36 de ani, din localitatea Stoenești, județul Giurgiu în timp ce conducea un autoturism, având dreptul de a conduce suspendat.

„Conducătorul auto a fost testat cu aparatul drugtest, rezultatul fiind pozitiv la substanțele cannabis și metamfetamină, motiv pentru care a fost condus la spital, pentru recoltarea de mostre biologice.

În cauză a fost întocmit dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunilor de conducerea pe drumurile publice a unui autovehicul  de către o persoană care are dreptul de a conduce suspendat și conducerea unui autovehicul sub influența unor substanțelor psihoactive”, precizează IPJ Giurgiu.

(Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu)

