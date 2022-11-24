Deputatul PSD Giurgiu, Cristina Elena DINU: „Reglementarea pieţei de energie, o prioritate a PSD, a redevenit realitate”

De către
admin
-
0
98

Reglementarea pieţei de energie, o prioritate a #PSD, a redevenit realitate. Proiectul de lege în acest sens a fost adoptat, astăzi, în #Camera_Deputaţilor.

Oprim, astfel, specula şi #inflaţia şi protejăm populaţia şi economia naţională.

În amendamentele susținute de PSD se mențin prevederile care stimulează #economisirea energiei electrice.

Astfel, consumatorii casnici care se încadrează în consumuri lunare mai mici de 300 KWh vor beneficia de prețuri mai #mici, iar diferența față de prețul reglementat de 1,3 lei KWh va fi suportată de către Guvern.

NIMENI nu va plăti un preț mai mare de 1,3 lei KWh, indiferent de nivelul de consum sau de categoria de consumator.

Revenirea la o piaţă de energie reglementată este o #victorie foarte importantă a PSD pentru #România şi vine după mai mult de un an de #demersuri insistente și de avertismente repetate ale liderilor PSD în privința nocivității liberalizării haotice a pieței energiei.”

(Cristina Elena DINU- deputat PSD Giurgiu)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR