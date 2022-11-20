Deputatul PSD Giurgiu, Cristina Elena DINU, a participat la lucrările Adunării Generale a Partidei Romilor Pro Europa, filiala Giurgiu

Am participat, astăzi, la invitația lui Mihăiță Grigore, la lucrările Adunării Generale a #Partidei Romilor Pro Europa filiala Giurgiu, în spiritul bunelor relații de colaborare și susținere reciprocă pe care le avem atât la nivel județean, cât și la nivel național cu această formațiune politică.

Colaborarea noastră s-a concretizat, de-a lungul vremii, în multe acțiuni care au sprijinit comunitățile vulnerabile de romi de la nivelul județului Giurgiu, dar și în promovarea și susţinerea unor proiecte de acte normative care să vină în sprijinul rezolvării problemelor cu care se confruntă acestea.

Mult succes lui Mihăiță Grigore şi celor aleşi, astăzi, în echipa de #conducere a Partidei Romilor Pro Europa Giurgiu!”

(Cristina Elena Dinu- deputat PSD Giurgiu și vicepreședinte al PSD Giurgiu)

