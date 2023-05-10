Deputatul PSD, Elena Cristina DINU: ”PSD promovează reprezentarea echitabilă în administraţie şi susţine obligativitatea ca 30% dintre candidaţii la toate tipurile de alegeri să fie FEMEI!”

Am semnat, alături de colegele mele social-democrate din Parlament, amendamente care completează prevederile proiectului de lege privind instituirea unei cote de reprezentare de minimum 30% la alegerile locale și în conducerea corporativă a întreprinderilor publice – precizează Deputatul Elena Cristina DINU, într-o postare pe facebook.

„Listele de candidaţi pentru alegerea consiliilor locale şi a consiliilor judeţene trebuie întocmite astfel încât să asigure reprezentarea ambelor sexe, prin #respectarea cotei de reprezentare de minim 30%, atât pentru femei cât şi pentru bărbaţi, cu excepţia acelora care conţin un singur candidat”, prevede unul dintre amendamentele semnate de preşedintele PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, alături de toate doamnele social-democrate din Senat şi Camera Deputaţilor.

PSD a lansat, de altfel, în martie, chiar de Ziua Internaţională a Femeii, campania „Femeile ne dau puterea”, tocmai pentru susținerea reprezentării femeilor în eșaloanele tuturor puterilor în stat! – mai menționează Deputatul Social Democrat, Elena Cristina DINU.

