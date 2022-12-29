Deputatul PSD, Cristina Elena DINU: „PSD sprijină pensionarii cu venituri mici”

Ministerul Sănătăţii a decis ridicarea pragului de venituri pentru vârstnicii care au dreptul la #medicamente compensate cu 90%.

Astfel, plafonul de venituri din pensie și indemnizație socială pentru cei care pot beneficia de medicamente compensate cu 90% crește de la 1.429 lei la 1.608 lei/lună, indiferent dacă realizează sau nu alte venituri.

Dacă nu s-ar fi intervenit, o parte dintre acești pensionari ar fi pierdut acest beneficiu, ca urmare a #majorării punctului de pensie cu 12,5%.

În prezent, sunt 2.106.878 de pensionari cu venituri din #pensie de până în 1.429 lei. După aplicarea noului prag de la 1 ianuarie 2023, când intră în vigoare și majorarea punctului de pensie cu 12,5%, vor fi 2.107.785 de pensionari care vor avea acces la medicamente compensate cu 90%.

#PSD

#Măsuri_Pentru_Vârstnici”

(Cristina Elena Dinu-deputat PSD)

