Deputatul PSD, Cristina Elena DINU: „Anul 2023 să vă aducă împlinire, voie bună, iubire, recunoştinţă, bunăstare şi înţelegere”

„Finalul de an este întotdeauna prilej de #bilanţ, dar şi momentul în care ne gândim la ce ne-am dori să facem în anul care urmează.
Sper ca tot ceea ce se află pe lista fiecăruia dintre voi, pentru anul următor, să se realizeze!
Anul 2023 să vă aducă #împlinire, voie bună, iubire, recunoştinţă, bunăstare şi înţelegere. Să găsiţi mereu motivaţia de a vă îndeplini #visurile şi să vă bucuraţi de privilegiul de a fi lângă cei dragi!
Să dea Dumnezeu să fim cu toţii #sănătoşi şi să avem un An Nou plin de realizări!
La Mulţi Ani!”

(Cristina Elena DINU- deputat PSD Giurgiu)

