Deputatul PNL, Gabriela HORGA: „14 proiecte din județul Giurgiu primesc finanțare prin componenta «Valul renovării» a Planului Național de Redresare și Reziliență (PNRR)”

Proiectele sunt în valoare de 56,1 de milioane de lei și vizează lucrări de eficientizare energetică și reziliență.

Sunt avute în vedere proiecte de interes general precum renovarea energetică a unor clădiri rezidențiale multifamiliale din municipiul #Giurgiu (30 de milioane de lei), a sălii de sport și internatului de la Colegiul Național Ion Maiorescu din municipiul Giurgiu (9,9 milioane de lei) sau renovarea energetică a grădiniței Prichindeii din municipiul Giurgiu (2,7 milioane de lei).

„Valul Renovării” este un program care vizează atât consolidarea școlilor, spitalelor, a instituțiilor publice, cât și eficientizarea energetică, de asemenea, a acelorași obiective, dar și a blocurilor de locuințe.

Folosim atât fondurile europene, cât și fondurile de la bugetul de stat pentru a contribui la dezvoltarea județului Giurgiu.”

(Gabriela Horga- deputat PNL Giurgiu)

