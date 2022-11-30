Deputatul PNL, Andrei ALEXANDRU, transmite cele mai calde urări tuturor giurgiuvenilor ce își serbează, astăzi, ziua onomastică!

De către
admin
-
0
57

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

            Aceasta este felicitarea dedicată de către Deputatul liberal,                 Andrei ALEXANDRU,  tuturor giurgiuvenilor ce își sărbătoresc ziua onomastică, el însuși purtând numele sfântului…! 

 

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR