Deputatul PNL, Alexandru Andrei: „Comuna Frătești este primul beneficiar al fondurilor din Programul Național de Investiții «Anghel Saligny»”

Printre cele 13 obiective de investiții pentru care au fost decontate primele facturi se numără și cel al Primăriei Frătești, căreia i-a fost decontată o factură în valoare de 6 milioane lei.

Este vorba despre două proiecte de modernizare drumuri pe raza satului Remuș (comuna Frătești), în valoare totală de aproximativ 18 milioane de lei, așa cum ne-a declarat în urmă cu ceva timp Gabriel Pană, primarul comunei.

Județul Giurgiu beneficiază de investiții de circa 1,2 miliarde lei prin Programul național de investiții „Anghel Saligny”, bani din care sunt finanțate 92 de obiective de investiții.

Prin Programul ”Anghel Saligny” se asigură finanțarea investițiilor în servicii esențiale : rețele de apă, canalizare, alimentare cu gaz și drumuri”, precizează deputatul liberal de Giurgiu, Alexandru Andrei.

(Jurnal)

