Deputatul liberal, Gabriela HORGA: „Au fost virați primii bani prin Programul Național de Investiții Anghel Saligny”

De către
admin
-
0
95

Deputatul liberal, Gabriela Horga, posta pe pagina sa de Facebook că la nivelul județului Giurgiu au fost virați primii bani prin Programul Național de Investiții ”Anghel Saligny”.

„Comuna #Frătești, din județul #Giurgiu, a beneficiat de decontarea unei facturi în valoare de 6 milioane de lei. Felicitări primarului Gabriel Pană!

La nivel național, au fost decontate primele facturi, în valoare de 58 de milioane de lei, pentru 13 obiective de investiții finanțate prin Programul Național de Investiții „Anghel Saligny”.

Guvernul Nicolae Ciucă investește în dezvoltarea județului Giurgiu suma de aproximativ 1,2 miliarde de lei prin Programul național de investiții „Anghel Saligny”.

92 de obiective de investiții vor fi finanțate în județul Giurgiu.

Se asigură finanțarea pentru servicii esențiale pentru cetățenii județului Giurgiu – apă, drumuri, gaze”.

(Gabriela Horga- deputat PNL Giurgiu)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR