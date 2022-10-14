Deputatul liberal, Gabriela HORGA, a participat la sesiunea plenară a Adunării Parlamentare a Consiliului Europei

Deputatul liberal, Gabriela HORGA, a participat la sesiunea plenară a Adunării Parlamentare a Consiliului Europei (#APCE) care a avut pe ordinea de zi dezbateri despre raportul privind îndeplinirea obligațiilor #României de membru al Consiliului Europei (#CoE).

„Pe scurt, un raport despre starea democrației, statul de drept și respectarea drepturilor omului în România, în ultimii ani.

În acest raport România este prezentată într-o notă pozitivă: «[…] de la aderarea României la Consiliul Europei, aceasta a înregistrat progrese importante în ceea ce privește funcționarea instituțiilor democratice și respectarea drepturilor omului»”, scria deputatul liberal pe pagina sa de Facebook.

(Jurnal)

