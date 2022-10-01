Deputatul liberal, Alexandru ANDREI: „La mulți ani cu sănătate tuturor seniorilor României!”

„O societate care nu își prețuiește persoanele în vârstă își neagă rădăcinile și își periclitează viitorul” spunea Nelson Mandela.

Ziua Internațională a Persoanelor Vârstnice este un prilej de a valida valoarea pe care persoanele vârstnice o au în viața noastră.

„Cu respect și dragoste ne înclinăm astăzi, de Ziua Internațională a Persoanelor Vârstnice, în fața părinților, bunicilor, dascălilor, mentorilor… tuturor celor ce ne-au crescut și îndrumat în viață”, transmite deputatul liberal, Alexandru ANDREI.

