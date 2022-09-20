Deputatul liberal, Alexandru ANDREI: „Guvernul Ciucă anunță noi măsuri pentru depășirea crizei energetice”.

Deputatul liberal, Alexandru Andrei dă o veste bună tuturor celor care folosesc pe timp de iarnă, pentru încălzirea curentă, lemnul. Guvernul anunță noi măsuri pentru depășirea crizei energetice. Cea mai recentă este decizia plafonării prețului lemnului utilizat pentru încălzire, pe o perioadă de șase luni.

„În acest sens, premierul Nicolae Ciucă a cerut Ministerului Mediului, Apelor și Pădurilor să demareze procedura de elaborare a actului normativ în vederea plafonării prețului lemnului de foc.

Proiectul va cuprinde mai multe măsuri de sprijin pentru populație, printre care și limitarea temporară a exporturilor lemnului de foc și a produselor derivate pentru încălzire, atât la nivel intracomunitar, cât și în afara UE.

«Toate aceste măsuri sunt menite să susțină bunăstarea familiilor din România. Lemnul este o resursă de bază pentru milioane de români care se încălzesc cu ajutorul sobelor sau al centralelor pe lemne. Acoperim cât mai multe probleme cauzate de criza energetică, iar măsurile adoptate sunt menite să ajute cât mai mulți oameni», a declarat premierul Nicolae Ciucă.”, scrie într-o postare pe pagina de socializare, tânărul deputat giurgiuvean.

