Deputatul Gabriela Horga : ”Noi am pornit de la o situație foarte dificilă, cu un județ sărac ținut în subdezvoltare de vechile administrații (…) ”În doi ani am adus mai mulți bani decât ei (PSD) în 4!” (VIDEO)

Ce a declarat Deputatul Gabriela Horga la lucrările  Ligii Aleșilor Locali Giurgiu…

”Puterea politică nu se măsoară în interese personale, ci în sprijinul pe care un Guvern îl dă prin partidul politic, prin reprezentanții săi, pentru proiecte, pentru  nevoile comunităților, pentru nevoile județului, pentru dezvoltare, pentru OAMENI . Acesta este de fapt modelul LIBERAL!”

Vezi care sunt investitorii anunțați de către deputatul liberal, ce vor sosi de săptămâna viitoare la Giurgiu… (Video)

