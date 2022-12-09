Deputatul Cristina Elena DINU: „Mulţumim tuturor statelor care au susţinut admiterea României în Schengen şi, în mod special, social-democraţilor europeni care s-au luptat pentru cauza ţării noastre!”

„Din păcate, astăzi, #Austria a fost pe contrasens cu Uniunea Europeană, iar votul dat împotriva României a fost, de fapt, unul dat împotriva Uniunii Europene.

Fără îndoială, vor exista #consecințe pentru Austria în urma acestui vot absurd! Pentru că statele europene nu vor uita că decizia de astăzi a guvernului de dreapta austriac are efecte #grave asupra viitorului european.

Noi nu ne dăm bătuţi! #Partidul_Social_Democrat va depune, în continuare, toate eforturile pentru ca România să fie admisă în Schengen, așa cum am făcut-o și când a fost vorba de aderarea la #NATO și despre intrarea în Uniunea Europeană sau despre ridicarea #MCV.

#România_Merită_În_Schengen”

(Cristina Elena Dinu- deputat PSD Giurgiu)

