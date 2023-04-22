sâmbătă, aprilie 22, 2023
Acasă Actualitate Deputatul Cristina Elena Dinu, comentează refuzul administratorului gropii de gunoi a județului,...

Deputatul Cristina Elena Dinu, comentează refuzul administratorului gropii de gunoi a județului, de a mai primi gunoiul menajer colectat din Municipiului Giurgiu!

De către
admin
-
0
169

Iată cum comentează Deputatul social democrat, Cristina Elena DINU, scandalul creat de refuzul administratorului gropii de gunoi a județului, CMID Frătești, de a mai primi mașinile cu gunoi colectat,  de pe platformele din Municipiul Giurgiu, vineri, 21 aprilie, după amiază…

”Știe toată lumea, iar pentru cei care nu știu,  probabil că vor citi, că este practic un război al găștilor din PNL! Ei se bat unii cu alții … S-au format două tabere, și, cum se apropie alegerile si se simte miros de sânge, își  împart viitoarele poziții, în vederea candidaturilor.

Nu vreau să îl apăr pe primarul Anghelescu, este departe de a fi un om de administrație,  pe lângă faptul că nu are niciun fel de putere politică  în partid, dar acum este și boicotat… Dar asta nu este o scuză pentru cineva care vrea să ocupe o funcție  politică, pentru că nu te duci acolo dacă nu ești capabil.

Datoriile Municipalității nu erau foarte mari.  Cei de la  Rosal (n.a.- ”United Waste Solutions” SRL), deși doreau să strângă gunoiul , nu  mai aveau unde să îl ducă. Practic, Eco Sudul refuza să  primească gunoiul de la Municipiu… Eco Sudul care gestionează groapa de gunoi  a județului,  făcută pe banii noștri și dată în concesiune sau administrare , nu știu exact,  de domnul Beianu  care, în mod normal avea pârghii asupra celor de la ECO Sud, dar  probabil , așa cum s-a răzbunat și pe alte localități  din judet,  acum a găsit modalitatea  să  îl strângă cu ușa pe primarul Anghelescu și aripa acestuia,,.

Ce vină avem însă noi,  giurgiuvenii, că  ei se ceartă,  că nu le mai ajunge ciolanul, că am ajuns un fel de Sectorul 1 al Capitalei?!  Reamintesc însă că ei sunt totuși din partidul de la Guvernare , adică nu ai voie să aibă astfel de probleme, în momentul în care au de la prim ministru, miniștrii și pârghii cât cuprinde…Însă ei se răfuiesc în interiorul partidului, iar giurgiuvenii suferă…” ne-a mai declarat deputatul giurgiuvean, Cristina Elena DINU.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

ALEGEREA EDITORULUI

POSTURI POPULARE

CATEGORIE POPULARĂ

© jurnalgiurgiuvean.ro
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
MAI MULTE ARTICOLE

Astăzi Inspectoratul General pentru Imigrări aniversează 135 de ani

Prognoza meteo pentru 14-27 octombrie la Giurgiu. După câteva zile de...