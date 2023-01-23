Deputatul Andrei ALEXANDRU: ”Iresponsabilitatea PSD Giurgiu lovește, din nou, în giurgiuveni!”

Prefectul PSD de Giurgiu a blocat bugetul județului Giurgiu, ”înghețând”, astfel, și sumele necesare administrațiilor locale pentru cofinanțarea proiectelor – atât cele cu fonduri europene, cât și cele din PNRR, dar și proiectele finanțate din bugetele proprii ale comunităților giurgiuvene – scrie Deputatul PNL, Andrei Alexandru pe facebook-ul personal, referindu-se la recentul gest al Instituției Prefectului de a ataca decizia CJ în contencios administrativ.

El redă întregul mesaj  al Președintelui Consiliului Județean Giurgiu Dumitru Beianu, la scurt timp după ce Instituția Prefectului a atacat hotărârea acestuia în justiție.

Deputatul giurgiuvean consideră că prin decizia de a ataca și, implicit, bloca bugetul județului, PSD arată, o dată în plus, că pune interesele politice mai presus decât pe cele ale giurgiuvenilor. 

Alexandru Andrei consideră în același timp că Instituția Prefectului județului Giurgiu a luat o decizie ”iresponsabilă” ce va crea un mare prejudiciu primarilor de UAT-uri din județul Giurgiu.

