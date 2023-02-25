Deputatul Alexandru ANDREI, inițiator al unui proiect adoptat de Camera Deputaților

De către
admin
-
0
52

Unul din proiectele de lege al cărui inițiator sunt, alături de colegi din grupul parlamentar PNL, a fost dezbătut și adoptat în ședința Camerei Deputaților ” – nota cu câteva zile în urmă, Deputatul liberal, Alexandru ANDREI.

Proiectul de Lege privind reglementarea modalității de raportare a stocurilor la produsele agricole și alimentare, reglementează adoptarea unor măsuri pentru crearea cadrului legislativ care să vizeze raportarea stocurilor de către producătorii agricoli, depozitarii şi procesatorii la nivel naţional a produselor agricole, în contextul unei noi situaţii conflictuale, de criză sau de urgenţă – a mai  precizat parlamentarul giurgiuvean.

Camera Deputaților este cameră decizională în acest caz, astfel că proiectul a devenit lege, urmând să fie trimis spre promulgare Președintelui României.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR