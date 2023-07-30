Deputatul Alexandru Andrei: ”Amenzile rutiere vor putea fi contestate și la judecătoria de domiciliu, nu doar la cea din localitatea în care a fost sancționat conducătorul auto.” 

”Un nou proiect de lege pe care l-am susținut în comisiile de specialitate și în plenul Camerei Deputaților a fost promulgat recent, de președintele Iohannis, după ce a fost adoptat în plenul Parlamentului – ne precizează Deputatul PNL, Alexandru Andrei.

Potrivit acestui act, amenzile rutiere vor putea fi contestate și la judecătoria de domiciliu, nu doar la cea din localitatea în care a fost sancționat conducătorul auto. 

Noua lege vine în ajutorul șoferilor, oferindu-le posibilitatea de a contesta procesul verbal de constatare a unei abateri de la Codul Rutier, în localitatea de domiciliu. 

Înaintea adoptării acestui act normativ, depunerea de plângeri împotriva unor sancțiuni rutiere se putea face doar în localitatea în care conducătorul auto a fost sancționat. 

Prin noua modificare, șoferii sancționați sunt scutiți de drumuri inutile – menționează Deputatul giurgiuvean, Alexandru Andrei.

(Jurnal)

