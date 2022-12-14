Deputatul Alexandru ANDREI: „Am primit, cu bucurie, vizita copiilor din două comune ale județului Giurgiu, la Parlament.”

„100 de elevi, însoțiți de dascălii lor de la școlile din Cosoba și Săbăreni au fost oaspeții noștri la Palatul Parlamentului.

Alături de colega mea, deputatul Gabriela Horga și de vicepreședinta CJ Giurgiu, Elisabeta Mihalcea, i-am însoțit pe cei mici într-un tur al Palatului Parlamentului, unde au fost întâmpinați în mod tradițional, în preajma sărbătorilor, cu dulciuri, mere și covrigi, de președintele Senatului, Alina Gorghiu.

Aceasta a fost fermecată de copiii din cele două comune giurgiuvene, pe care i-a invitat, pe data de 20 decembrie, la un eveniment special dedicat lor, la Senat.

Copiii au fost încântați de vizita la Parlament și au răsplătit gazdele cu un scurt concert de colinde.

Personal, pentru mine, vizita copiilor de la Cosoba și Sabareni s-a „soldat” cu o prietenie durabilă, cea cu Ștefănuț, cel mai mic membru al delegației, un băiat de doar patru ani, căruia i-am promis, și mă voi ține de promisiune, că îl voi vizita ori de cate ori voi ajunge în zona de nord a județului”.

(Alexandru Andrei-deputat PNL Giurgiu)

