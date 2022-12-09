Deputatul Alexandru ANDREI: „Alte proiecte finanțate pentru patru comune din județul Giurgiu pentru sprijinirea eficienței energetice și a gestionării inteligente a energiei în infrastructura de iluminat public”

Patru comune din județul Giurgiu care anul trecut au depus proiecte pentru sprijinirea eficienței energetice și a gestionării inteligente a energiei în infrastructura de iluminat public se află pe lista localităților ce au primit finanțare.

Cea mai mare sumă – două milioane de lei – o primește comuna Frătești, al cărei proiect în valoare eligibilă de 2 260 816,80 lei este finanțat în procent de 88,46%.

Comuna Adunații Copăceni primește 1 521 276,06 lei, adică 80% din valoarea totală a proiectului – 1 901 595,07 lei, iar proiectul comunei Oinacu, în valoare totală eligibilă de 999 727,93 lei primește finanțare de 80,08% (899 000 lei).

O sumă asemănătoare ajunge și la Primăria Hotarele, al cărei proiect, în valoare de 998 115,50 lei este finanțat în procent de 89.97% , adică 898 000 lei.”

(Alexandru Andrei- deputat PNL Giurgiu)

