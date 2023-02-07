Deputat PNL, Gabriela HORGA: ”Al doilea pod în zona Giurgiu-Ruse ar urma să fie construit cu finanțare din fonduri europene.”

”Premierul Nicolae Ciucă și premierul Bulgariei, Galab Donev, au discutat în format videoconferință despre asigurarea navigației permanente pe Dunăre și construirea unui pod nou ȋn zona GiurgiuRuse.

Astfel, al doilea pod în zona Giurgiu-Ruse ar urma să fie construit cu finanțare din fonduri europene.

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a încurajat a”utoritățile bulgare să finalizeze procedurile interne necesare aprobării programului european Fast Danube. Doar în acest fel, proiectul privind dragarea Dunării poate fi inclus în acest program și finanțat din fonduri europene. Prin dragarea Dunării, vor fi asigurate condiții propice pentru navigația pe Dunăre indiferent de sezon.

Vorbim de proiecte care vor contribui la dezvoltarea județului Giurgiu și este important să folosim oportunitatea de a le finanța din fonduri europene.”

(Gabriela Horga – Deputat PNL de Giurgiu)

