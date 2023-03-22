Deputat Cristina Elena Dinu, la Conferința OFSD Giurgiu: ”Este momentul constituirii unei noi echipe, care să facă din OFSD Giurgiu una din cele mai performante organizații de femei din țară!” (VIDEO)

De către
admin
-
0
136

 Vezi alăturat alocuțiunea Deputatului PSD, Elena Cristina Dinu, la deschiderea lucrărilor Conferinței OFSD Giurgiu, de marți, 21 martie…

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR