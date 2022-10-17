De vineri elevii intră în vacanță!

Din acest an școlar, cursurile sunt împărțite pe module, cu vacanțe între fiecare modul.

Pe  data de 21 octombrie începe prima vacanță, de o săptămână, a elevilor în cadrul primului modul, urmând ca modul 2 să înceapă luni, 31 octombrie.

Modulul 2 va avea o durată mai mare, încheindu-se pe 22 decembrie, când începe vacanța de iarnă. Aceasta se va prelungi până pe 8 ianuarie 2023, când va începe modului 3.

Astfel, luând în calcul și zilele de weekend, în prima vacanță, în această lună, elevii vor fi  liberi timp de nouă zile, între 22 și 30 octombrie.

(Jurnal)

