De sărbători, la Spitalul Județean de Urgență – Giurgiu, s-au născut șase bebeluși!

Finalul de an 2022 și începutul de An 2023  au adus pe lume 6 bebeluși, la Secția de Nou Născuți a  Spitalului Județean de Urgență Giurgiu.

În Ajun de Crăciun, pe data 24 decembrie s-au născut 2 băieței.   În data de 25 decembrie, Moș Crăciun a făcut cadou unei familii din județul Giurgiu o fetiță,  pentru ca în data de 27 decembrie un băiețel s-a grăbit să vină pe lume…

Din datele obținute din partea cadrelor Spitalului județean de Urgență Giurgiu,  în ziua de  31 decembrie 2022 s-a mai născut o fetiță, iar în dimineața zilei de 1 ianuarie, un băiețel.

De precizat că toți nou născuții sunt din localități ale județului și niciunul din Municipiul Giurgiu. Îi felicităm pe părinții acestora, urându-le  copiilor să crească mari și să se bucure de noroc, sănătate și multe împliniri.

(Jurnal)

