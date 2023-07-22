De la începutul anului viitor, cafeaua si băuturile servite la bar vor fi mai scumpe

De la 1 ianuarie 2023, așa cum știm, a crescut cota TVA pentru băuturile nealcoolice ce conțin zahăr, arome și îndulcitori,  de la 9% la 19%.

Proprietarii de restaurante și cafenele au susținut că au cerut lămuriri încă de la începutul lui 2023 privind această majorare  însă nu au primit răspunsuri decât în urmă cu trei săptămâni.

Cele mai multe cafenele au aplicat o cotă de TVA de 9% până la începutul acestei luni, dar reprezentanții Ministerului Finanțelor și ANAF susțin că ar trebui aplicată o cotă de 19%., astfel că Ministerul Finanțelor și ANAF solicită ca  restaurantele și cafenelele să achite diferența de 10% către bugetul de stat.

Din tot acest ping-pong instituțional, vor avea de pierdut clienții care vor plăti mai mult pentru  o cafea sau pentru alte băuturi comandate în baruri și restaurante.

(Jurnal)

