De la începutul acestui an, persoanele vârstnice care au o pensie mai mică de 1.608 lei, vor beneficia de medicamente compensate cu 90%!!

Veste bună pentru cei bolnavi. De la 1 ianuarie 2023, plafonul va crește de la 1.429 lei la 1.608 lei, conform anunțului făcut de Casa Naţională de Asigurări de Sănătate. Asta înseamnă că vârstnicii care au o pensie mai mică de 1.608 lei vor beneficia de medicamente compensate cu 90%.

„De programul pentru compensarea cu 90% a preţului de referinţă al medicamentelor beneficiază toţi pensionarii cu venituri din pensii şi indemnizaţie socială sub valoarea menţionată, indiferent dacă realizează sau nu alte venituri”, precizează Casa Națională a Asigurărilor de Sănătate.

De precizat că nu se va lua în calcul ajutorul financiar instituit prin Ordonanţa de Urgenţă 168/2022 pentru pensionarii sistemului public de pensii, pensionarii din sistemul pensiilor militare de stat şi beneficiarii de drepturi prevăzute de legi cu caracter special plătite de casele teritoriale/sectoriale de pensii, cu venituri mai mici sau egale cu 3.000 lei/lună. Ajutorul se va acorda în două tranşe, în lunile ianuarie şi octombrie 2023, prin casele teritoriale/sectoriale de pensii.

(Jurnal)

