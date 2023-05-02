De joi, comuna Frătești va beneficia de un Cabinet Stomatologic, modern!

Așa cum anunțase cu ceva timp în urmă, primarul comunei Frătești, Gabriel Pană, proiectul realizării unui cabinet stomatologic s-a materializat în aceste zile.

Este vorba despre un cabinet ce deține o  tehnologie de ultimă generație…

Primarul vine în aecst fel în sprijinul locuitorilor care nu vor mai fi nevoiți să sacrifice timp și bani pentru a-și trata dantura.

 Investiția  a fost făcută într-un spațiu pus la dispoziție de Primărie,  unde locuitorii vor beneficia de servicii stomatologice de calitate, în condiţii de înalt profesionalism şi maxim de confort, fără a mai fi nevoiţi să părăsească localitatea.

      Cabinetul medical stomatologic se va deschide joi, în data de 4 mai, începând cu ora 10:00 , fiind localizat în localitatea Frătești, pe strada principală, chiar în curtea căminului cultural.

După cum ne spunea primul edil al comunei, doctorul  Lavinia Hus, medic specialist în stomatologie, va face joi cunoștință  cu o parte dintre viitorii săi pacienți,  așteptându-i  cu o bogată ofertă de servicii medicale, la prețuri accesibile.

