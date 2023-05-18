De ce sindicaliștii giurgiuveni din Finanțe nu se alătură colegilor lor din SindFisc , pentru a picheta joi, 18 mai, Ministerul de Finanțe și ANAF-ul…

Așa cum arătam într-un material anterior sindicaliștii SindFisc, au ieșit joi, 18 mai, să picheteze atât Ministerul Finanțelor cât și clădirea ANAF.

Curioși să aflăm care este motivul lipsei de reacție din partea membrilor de sindicat din Administrația Județeană a Finanțelor Publice Giurgiu am stat de vorbă cu liderul de sindicat din Finanțe Giurgiu,  filiala ” Sed Lex”, Pană Petre, care ne-a spus:

În primul rând SindFisc este o grupare sindicală nereprezentativă la nivel național… Dar adevăratul motiv al aparentei noastre lipse de reacție este  faptul că deocamdată Legea salarizării apare abia în toamnă.

La rândul nostru suntem pregătiți de o Grevă, dacă va fi nevoie de acest lucru, dar, așa cum vă spuneam, așteptăm să se realizeze mai întâi ”rotativa”, căci odată cu asta se va schimba premierul, se schimbă ministrul Finanțelor, președintele ANAF , iar  în funcție de deciziile ulterioare ale a celor numiți pe aceste funcții , dacă ele ne vor nemulțumi, vom știi ce avem de făcut – a precizat liderul filialei ”Sed Lex” din Finanțe – Giurgiu, Pană Petre.

(Florian Tincu)

