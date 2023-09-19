De astăzi, timp de 3 zile, Zona Liberă Giurgiu participă la Târgul Internațional de Logistică de la ROMEXPO – București.

Începând de astăzi, 19 septembrie, Zona Liberă Giurgiu participă timp de trei zile,  la Târgul Internațional de Logistică – după cum ne spunea George Pălălău, directorul ZL. 

Acest târg se desfășoară de foarte mulți ani în București, la Romexpo, dar din păcate Zona Liberă, din câte cunosc, nu a participat  de 11 ani la vreun astfel de Târg  – ne declara directorul Pălălău.

Am considerat, alături de Consiliul de Administrație, că este oportun să participăm la acest eveniment care durează 3 zile, în perioada19-21 septembrie.

Este necesară prezența noastră acolo pentru ne face cunoscută activitatea și facillitățile pe care le oferă Zona Liberă.

Precum și flota aceasta mică de Transport, flota  de camioane… În același timp posibilitatea descărcării mărfurilor la cheu și acostarea barjelor pe Dunăre, cu descărcare la Giurgiu.

Evident, vom încerca să stabilim anumite conexiuni cu operatorii mari care vor participa la acest eveniment.

Trebuie să găsim o variantă de a aduce operatorii în zonă căci cu ce avem la acest moment nu o mai ducem prea mult! – a mai precizat directorul Zonei Libere Giurgiu, George Pălălău.

(Florian Tincu) 

