De astăzi începe vaccinarea antigripală! Care sunt categoriile de cetățeni ce se pot vaccina GRATUIT, la medicul de familie!

De  luni, 26 septembrie, 2022, începe vaccinarea antigripală. După cum spun specialiștii urmează un sezon cu foarte multe cazuri de îmbolnăviri, iar cei mai afectaţi vor fi copiii.

Persoanele asigurate ce fac parte din categoriile de risc ( copiii de până în 5 ani, persoanele de peste 60 de ani sau care suferă de boli cronice )  se pot vaccina GRATUIT la medicul de familie.

Dozele de vaccin au fost distribuite de către Direcțiile de Sănătate către cabinetele de familie, iar medicii au început deja să facă programări pentru vaccinarea pacienților.

La acest moment vaccinul se găsește în farmacie, la prețul standard de 64,5 lei. Dacă sunteți asigurați îl puteți face și pe acesta la medicul de familie.

Ministerul Sănătății a achiziționat până acum 1.500.000 de doze de vaccin.

Specialiștii spun că este bine să începem vaccinarea de acum pentru că perioada în care corpul răspunde și formează anticorpi antigripali durează până la 25 de zile, asta în condițiile în care sezonul se estimează că va începe undeva după jumătatea lunii octombrie.

(Jurnal)

