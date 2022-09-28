DAS Giurgiu începe distribuirea cardurilor de vacanță pentru asistenții/ însoțitorii persoanelor cu handicap. Vezi detaliile…

Direcția de Asistență Socială Giurgiu informează persoanele care au calitatea de asistent personal, însoțitori ai persoanelor cu handicap, că în perioada 03 octombrie 2022 – 14 octombrie 2022, vor fi distribuite cardurile de vacanță aferente anului 2022.

„Ridicarea acestora se va face personal de la sediul Direcției de Asistență Socială a Municipiului Giurgiu, din Str. Gloriei, nr. 21, în intervalul orar 8:00 – 16:30”, informează Primăria municipiului Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

