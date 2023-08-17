Dan MOTREANU, vicepreședintele PNL: „Contractul pentru alimentarea cu apă potabilă a satelor Bila și Cămineasca din comuna Schitu a fost semnat la sediul Ministerului Dezvoltării”

„Contractul pentru alimentarea cu apă potabilă a satelor Bila și Cămineasca din comuna Schitu a fost semnat la sediul Ministerului Dezvoltării.

Am participat la semnarea acestui contract, alături de secretarul de stat în Ministerul Dezvoltării, Marin Țole, primarul comunei Schitu, Ionel Pașol, deputatul PNL de Giurgiu, Andrei Alexandru.
Valoarea proiectului este de 15,1 milioane de lei iar finanțarea va fi asigurată prin Programul Național de Investiții „Anghel Saligny”.
Programul Național de Investiții „Anghel Saligny” a fost inițiat și este susținut de Partidul Național Liberal. Prin acest program, județului Giurgiu i-a fost alocată suma de 1.178.814.542 de lei pentru alimentare cu apă, sisteme de canalizare și drumuri.”

(Dan MOTREANU, vicepreședintele PNL)

