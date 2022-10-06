Dan MOTREANU: „Peste 3 milioane de gospodării vor beneficia de plafonarea prețului la lemnul de foc ”

De către
admin
-
0
25

Guvernul a plafonat prețul la lemnul de foc la 400 de lei pe metrul cub, o decizie așteptată de peste 3 milioane de gospodării, a anunțat miercuri premierul Nicolae Ciucă. Noul plafon este sub prețul de 500 de lei pe metrul cub prevăzut în proiectul de Ordonanță de urgență aflat pe agenda executivului.

Europarlamentarul liberal, Dan Motreanu, scria pe pagina sa de Facebook despre această veste bună care vizează foarte multe gospodării din România: „Prețul lemnelor folosite pentru încălzire a fost plafonat la 400 de lei pe metru cub, a decis Guvernul României, printr-o ordonanță de urgență.

Prețurile finale facturate se plafonează la 1500 de lei/tonă pentru brichetele și la 2000 de lei/tonă pentru peletele din lemn.

Prevederile se vor aplica persoanelor fizice și următoarelor entități:

– unităților de învățământ publice și private;

– furnizorilor de servicii sociale;

– unităților de interes local;

– unităților de cult;

– unităților administrativ-teritoriale, precum și unităților din subordinea acestora.”

(Dan MOTREANU- europarlamentar și vicepreședinte PNL)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR