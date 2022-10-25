Dan MOTREANU: „La 25 octombrie, sărbătorim Ziua Armatei României și îi comemorăm pe eroii care de-a lungul istoriei au luptat pentru apărarea țării noastre”

De către
admin
-
0
47

În fiecare an, la 25 octombrie, sărbătorim Ziua Armatei României. Îi comemorăm pe eroii care de-a lungul istoriei au luptat pentru apărarea țării noastre.

Acum 78 de ani, pe 25 octombrie 1944, Armata României elibera orașul Carei, ultima localitate din Transilvania aflată sub ocupaţie străină.

Eliberarea întregului teritoriu de sub ocupaţia germano-maghiară a însemnat anularea consecinţelor dictatului de la Viena din 30 august 1940.

Armata României a continuat lupta în Ungaria, Cehoslovacia şi Austria, contribuind, prin faptele de arme ale soldaților săi, la sfârşitul celui de-al Doilea Război Mondial în Europa.

În ultimii 32 de ani, Armata Română a demonstrat profesionalism, spirit de sacrificiu şi hotărâre în teatre de operațiuni precum Angola, Bosnia, Kosovo, Irak sau Afganistan. Militarii români au jucat un rol determinant în aderarea României la NATO.”

(Dan Motreanu- europarlamentar și vicepreședinte PNL)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR