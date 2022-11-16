Dan MOTREANU, europarlamentar liberal: „Fonduri prin PNRR pentru atragerea specialiștilor din diaspora”

Prin Planul Național de Redresarea și Reziliență (PNRR), România beneficiază de 168 de milioane de euro pentru atragerea resurselor umane înalt specializate din străinătate în activități de cercetare, dezvoltare și inovare.

Proiectele se vor desfășura în instituții de cercetare-dezvoltare din România, în acestea urmând să fie implicați cercetători din străinătate, inclusiv români din diaspora.

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă i-a invitat pe românii din diaspora să aplice, în România, pentru dezvoltarea de proiecte în domeniile de înaltă calificare în care au acumulat experiență.

Domeniile pentru care pot fi depuse proiecte sunt: Științele Exacte și Inginerie; Științele Vieții; Științele Sociale și Umaniste.

Fiecare proiect poate fi finanțat cu până la 7 milioane de lei, pentru o durată de 36 de luni.”

(Dan Motreanu- europarlamentar și vicepreședinte PNL)

