Dan MOTREANU, europarlamentar liberal: „Fonduri europene pentru digitalizarea IMM-urilor”

România va primi, prin Planul Național de Redresare și Reziliență (PNRR), 350 de milioane de euro pentru digitalizarea IMM-urilor.

Fiecarea întreprindere poate obține granturi de până la 100.000 de euro pentru soluții software și hardware.

Ministerul Investițiilor și Proiectelor Europene a anunțat calendarul aferent acestui apel de proiecte.

Activitățile sprijinite în cadrul investiției:

– achiziții de echipamente pentru tehnologia informației și a comunicațiilor;

– achiziții de echipamente pentru automatizări și robotică destinate fluxurilor tehnologice, integrate cu soluții digitale;

– dezvoltarea și/sau adaptarea aplicațiilor software/licențelor;

– achiziții de tehnologii blockchain;

– achiziții de sisteme de inteligență artificială, machine learning, augmented reality, virtual reality;

– achiziționare website de prezentare;

– achiziția de servicii de tip cloud și IoT;

– instruirea personalului care va utiliza echipamentele;

– consultanță/analiză pentru identificarea soluțiilor tehnice de care au nevoie IMM-urile.”

(Dan Motreanu- europarlamentar și vicepreședinte PNL)

