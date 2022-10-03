Dan MOTREANU: „APIA efectuează plata ajutorului excepţional acordat crescătorilor de animale din sectoarele suin şi avicol”

Europarlamentarul Dan MOTREANU a anunțat că Agenția de Plăți și Intervenție pentru Agricultură (APIA) efectuează plata ajutorului excepţional acordat crescătorilor de animale din sectoarele suin şi avicol.

„Suma totală este de 129,16 milioane de lei, din care 63,07 milioane de lei reprezintă finanțare externă nerambursabilă, iar 66,09 milioane de lei reprezintă finanțarea de la bugetul de stat.

Pentru sectorul suine, este alocată suma de 71,76 milioane de lei, echivalentul a 14,5 milioane de euro. Valoarea totală care poate fi acordată fiecărui beneficiar se calculează în funcție de capacitatea de producţie deţinută, până la concurenţa plafonului echivalent în lei a 150.000 de euro.

Pentru sectorul avicol, este alocată suma de 57,40 milioane de lei, echivalentul a 11,6 milioane de euro. Valoarea totală care poate fi acordată fiecărui beneficiar se calculează în funcție de capacitatea de producţie, până la concurenţa plafonului echivalent în lei a 100.000 de euro”.

(Dan MOTREANU- europarlamentar și vicepreședinte PNL)

