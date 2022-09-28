Dan MOTREANU: „AFIR va primi pentru finanțare toate cererile fermierilor depuse pentru decontarea primelor de asigurare”

De către
admin
-
0
34

Agenția pentru Finanțarea Investițiilor Rurale (AFIR) a anunțat eliminarea plafonului pentru depunerea cererilor de finanțare pentru primele de asigurare a culturilor, animalelor și plantelor.

Submăsura face parte din Programul Național de Dezvoltare Rurală (PNDR).

Alocarea financiară a fost de 15,26 milioane de euro stabilită și a fost suplimentată cu 1,31 milioane de euro, disponibilul rezultat în urma finalizării celei de-a treia sesiuni de depunere.

AFIR a primit 3.957 de cereri de finanțare în valoare de 17,2 milioane de euro.”

(Dan MOTREANU- europarlamentar și vicepreședinte PNL)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR