Cutremur puternic în România. Seismul a fost resimţit în mai multe orașe din țară

Un cutremur cu magnitudinea de 5,4 pe scara Richter s-a produs, în această dimineață, la ora locală 6:50, în zona seismică Vrancea, conform informaţiilor publicate de Institutul Naţional de Cercetare – Dezvoltare pentru Fizica Pământului (INCDFP).
Cutremurul a fost resimţit în Bucureşti, dar şi în alte oraşe din România.

Seismul s-a produs la adâncimea de 168 de kilometri.

„Până la acest moment, nu au fost primite apeluri prin intermediul 112 și nici nu au fost semnalate pagube materiale sau victime”, comunică ISU Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

