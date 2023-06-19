CUTREMUR puternic, astăzi dimineață, în județul Gorj! Seismul a fost resimțit în mai multe orașe…

Cutremur semnificativ produs în România, astăzi, 19 iunie 2023. Potrivit Institutului Național pentru Fizică a Pământului,  seismul s-a produs în Oltenia, Gorj, ora 08:26:02 (ora României).

Cutremurul de luni dimineața a fost urmat de o replică, 33 de minute mai târziu.

El s-a produs în OLTENIA, județul GORJ  având  magnitudinea ML de  4.1, la adâncimea de 15 km. Cutremurul s-a produs la 18km NV de Targu Jiu, 68km NE de Drobeta-Turnu Severin, 68km S de Hunedoara, 82km S de Deva, 96km E de Reșița, 99km V de Râmnicu Vâlcea”, transmite INFP.

 Locuitorii din Târgu Jiu, în special cei care locuiesc în blocurile înalte tip turn, au mărturisit că au coborât când și-au dat seama că este cutremur. Mobila se mișca în jurul lor, iar paharele se ciocneau între ele…  Aceeași atmosferă a fost și în localitățile de lângă Târgu Jiu.

Primarii din localitățile învecinate  au spus că foarte mulți localnici au ieșit din case, după ce au simțit cutremurul, de teama unor replici.

(Jurnal)

