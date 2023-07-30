Cutremur în România, astăzi de dimineață…!

Un cutremur cu magnitudinea 4,2 s-a produs duminică dimineață (30 iulie),  în zona seismică Vrancea, anunță Institutul Național pentru Fizica Pământului (INFP).

Seismul a avut loc la ora 07:20, la adâncimea de 130.225 km și s-a simțit în mai multe orașe ale țării.

Potrivit INFP, cutremurul s-a produs la 52 km Vest de Focșani, 58 km Est de Sfântu-Gheorghe, 75km Est de Brașov, 79 km Nord de Buzău, 86 km Sud de Băcău, 97 km SudVest de Bârlad…

